Hawley to form program to help military with legal problems

Posted 11:31 am, December 11, 2017, by

SPRINGFIELD, MO - NOVEMBER 09: Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) greets newly elected Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley prior to speaking to supporters after winning his campaign for Missouri Senator on November 9, 2016 in Springfield, Missouri. Missouri Republican Blunt has kept his seat in the US Senate defeating Democrat Jason Kander. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says he wants to develop the first statewide program to provide free legal help to military service members.

Hawley announced Monday that he plans to form a Military Legal Assistance Team. That team will work with attorneys from military bases in Missouri to find private attorneys who will provide pro bono services to service members with certain legal needs.

The team will formally launch early next year.

Hawley said in a news release that the board will determine which legal needs would qualify for the program and create a strategy for recruiting attorneys to provide the help.