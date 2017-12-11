Men accused of brandishing firearm, threatening 7-Eleven clerk

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two men accused of brandishing a gun inside a 7-Eleven in south county last month.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the robbery happened around 3 a.m. on November 25 in the 700 block of Union Road.

Officers learned the suspects attempted to purchase merchandise, but the clerk refused service because one of the men was not wearing a shirt. The two men were asked to leave the business but refused. The incident escalated, culminating with the shirtless man pulling out a handgun and threatening the store clerk. The two suspects then left the business.

Police described the first suspect as a heavy set Caucasian man, standing approximately 5’9″ tall, with shoulder-length hair. He was wearing blue jeans and green-ish underwear. He also has unique tattoos on portions of his arms and chest. His accomplice was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’9″ tall, wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The two men arrived at the store and left together in a small, red, newer model sedan, Granda said. Two other people were in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department’s Affton precinct at 314-615-4266.