Missouri Highway Patrol investigating fatal Jefferson County crash

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash that killed a teen in Jefferson County. It happened about 11pm Saturday night.

Investigators say Cody Dowd, 18, was involved in a crash with another vehicle on southbound I-55 near the Imperial main exit.

After the crash Dowd got out of his vehicle which was then struck by another car.

Dowd’s vehicle slammed into him. Four other people were injured in the wreck .

The accident shut down the highway for several hours.