Police and MoDOT working to fix deadly stretch of road in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police and MoDOT are working together to fix a deadly stretch of road in St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that There have been 25 fatalities in the past six years on a four-mile stretch of Natural Bridge.

A speed study shows the majority of drivers travel between 45 and 60 mph in the 35 mile per hour zone. City public safety director, Jimmie Edwards has asked Missouri Highway Patrol to help monitor the area.

MoDOT engineers say they’ll work with city officials to decide what physical changes to the street would best address the problem.