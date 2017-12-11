Report of explosion in New York City – Man with possible 2nd device in custody

NEW YORK, NY — Multiple news sources are reporting an explosion in Manhattan. WPIX-TV reports that there are, so far no reports of, injuries.

Police are responding to reports of a possible explosion on the A, C and E subway lines near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, New York Police Department Sgt. Brendan Ryan said Monday. The trains are being evacuated, he said.

A man with a “possible second device” has been detained in the subway tunnel, sources said. He was described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

Numerous trains are now bypassing Times Square and Port Authority, the MTA says.