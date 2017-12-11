× Scammers tracking gift cards before you buy them

ST. LOUIS, MO — Thinking of buying a gift card for your loved ones this holiday season? Beware of a scam that could end up costing you more than you think.

The Better Business Bureau is warning gift card buyers to be on alert. Scammers are grabbing cards off the rack scratching off the film that covers the pin number and then saving it. They cover their tracks with a replacement sticker they can buy online.

Thieves then monitor the card to see when it’s been activated. Once money is loaded on the card scammers use it before you can.