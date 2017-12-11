Shake Shack opens in St. Louis Monday – Menu features local delicacies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Some have waited for it to come to St. Louis for years. It is finally happening today. The world famous Shake Shack restaurant will open its first St. Louis location in the Central West End at the corner of Euclid and West Pine. It officially opens at 11am.

There are a lot of items with St. Louis connections on the menu. There's Fitz's root beer, a gooey butter cake concrete and a cheeseburger with provel cheese. What makes this opening even more special is that the Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer is a St. Louis native.

Shake Shack started in 2004 in New York City. Since then it has skyrocketed in popularity. There are now more than 85 locations in 19 US states and the District of Columbia. The company also has 50 international locations.

The restaurant is casual, offering angus beef hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, fries, custard and more.