The tech gift trends for kids and parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The winter holiday season is a busy, hectic time that is supposed to be merry and bright, but often times we have so much on our mind that we forget the simplest things to make our loved ones happy. The look of delight on your child's face when they open their holiday gifts is priceless, but it's easy to forget one critical item— batteries to power those holiday gifts. According to a survey by Energizer, 90% of Americans said they have forgotten the batteries for holiday gifts in the past.