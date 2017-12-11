Victim of attempted downtown carjacking scares off attacker with panic button

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The victim of an attempted carjacking in downtown St. Louis is still haunted by being on the other end of a pointed gun.

“Even if I’m in the shower and I close my eyes, I keep seeing his face with the gun pointed at me,” said the victim, who asked not to be identified.

The victim was getting into a parked car in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis shortly before 4 p.m. last Thursday, when the suspect suddenly appeared on the driver side of her vehicle.

“I put my purse down. I went to lock my door and put my seat belt on, and right away he was standing right there with a gun pointed right at my window,” she said.

The suspect opened the driver’s side door and pulled the victim out of her vehicle. There was a struggle over the victim’s purse. The victim pressed the panic button on her key fob and the suspect ran away.

“I was thinking afterwards, ‘why did I struggle with my purse?’ You know, let it go,” she said.

The victim wanted people to know they can press their panic button on their key fob if they need to create a loud noise.

Police said the safest course of action when confronted by a carjacker is to give up your car and to try and remember as many details about the attacker as possible.

“That’s my biggest struggle right now,” said the victim. “Why didn’t I let it go? Because he could have shot me.”

Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed they’re investigating and as of Monday an arrest has not been made.

The victim said she will not walk out alone anymore. She encouraged others to walk in pairs and to be aware of their surroundings.