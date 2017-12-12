× Attorney named for Charleston woman charged in son’s murder

CHARLESTON, Ill. – A public defender has been appointed for a Charleston woman facing first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.

The Charleston Times-Courier and Mattoon Journal-Gazette report that Savannah M. Weiss made her first court appearance on Monday and requested an attorney.

Authorities allege the 22-year-old left the child unattended in a playpen for three days and awoke to find the him unresponsive.

Police records say the child was found among old food and “accrued filth.” Authorities say an autopsy found the child’s cause of death was due to dehydration and malnourishment.

Weiss could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Calls placed after business hours on Monday for her attorney, Anthony Ortega, went unanswered.

Weiss is due back in court next week.