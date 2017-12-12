× Blues place Pietrangelo on injured reserve

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Blues have placed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, 27, on reserve with a lower body injury. The club has called up defenseman Jordan Schmaltz from the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage.

The Blues won their fourth straight game despite being without second-leading scorer Jaden Schwartz and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, taking 58 combined points out of the St. Louis lineup.

Both suffered lower-body injuries in the Blues’ 6-1 win at Detroit on Saturday afternoon. Schwartz as placed on injured reserve, but Pietrangelo was just placed on it Tuesday.

Pietrangelo is currently in his 10th season with the Blues after being drafted by the club with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Overall, the 6’3, 210-pound defenseman has accumulated 326 points in 569 career regular season games.