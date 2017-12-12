Cardinals adding new section to ‘mingle’ at Busch Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado Rockies fans can hang out on the third level of Coors Field in an open area with food, drinks, an urban garden setting, VIP cabanas, televisions and live pregame entertainment.

A Cardinals official told the Post the new area in Busch Stadium will feel similar to Ballpark Village, and the new mingling area in the stadium will be open to all fans at the ballpark.

The Post reports an official announcement is expected later this winter.