Dave Murray’s weather disco…WEDNESDAY…December 13, 2017

The pattern has not changed yet…the next clipper working down from the northern Plains…ahead of the front much of the day…windy and a little warmer…strong winds from the southwest 15-35 mph…the fire danger remains high…the cold front rockets thru mid afternoon turning winds to the west and northwest and result in a slow drop in temperature late afternoon…still bone dry. Colder again Thursday and Friday…warmer over the weekend…however…there is a pattern flip on the way…zonal then southwest…taking place over the weekend…that means warmer temps and more moisture but it also means a fine line between cold and mild and a fine line with moisture…rain and snow or a mix… looking like a light mix in play Sunday night…stay tune.