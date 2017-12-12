Don’t miss the Geminid meteor shower Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo – You’ll want to keep your eyes to the sky Wednesday night. Dozens of shooting stars an hour will fly by during the annual Geminid meteor shower. It peaks just after 9pm Wednesday and lasts until dawn on December 14th.

According to NASA this is one of the most prolific and reliable meteor showers of the year. This one is expected to be even better than 2016.

Last year’s meteor shower was overpowered by the super moon. Wednesday night the sky will be darker, making it easier to see the shooting stars.

Just try to get away from those city and street lights.

Will it be cloudy where I live? Check this interactive map for a forecast.