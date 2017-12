Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ A new study last week caught the attention of a lot of people. A New York Times headline said, "Birth Control Linked to Breast Cancer". This led to some confusion, some panic and plenty of questions.

Dr. Theresa Schwartz, who is a Breast Surgeon with SLU Health and S-S-M Health SLU Hospital joined us at FOX 2 to answer some of those questions.