× Federal judge to be updated on Ferguson civil rights status

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge is scheduled to learn how much progress Ferguson has made in addressing concerns about the mistreatment of black residents by the Missouri city’s police and court system.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry will hear a status update Tuesday on the consent agreement between Ferguson and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ferguson has been under scrutiny since August 2014, when 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson. Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing, but the shooting led to a Justice Department investigation that found racial bias in policing and a court system that made money largely on the backs of poor and minority residents.

The consent agreement reached in 2016 ended a civil rights lawsuit filed by the Justice Department.