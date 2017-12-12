Local movie theaters will run ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ around the clock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There’s no need for camping outside movie theaters to be first in line to see the new ‘Star Wars’ movie. Fans can make their reservations online. But there are a few do’s and don’ts if you’re heading out to catch the big space opera this weekend.

Online check-in, seating, and sales are changing the modern movie experience and leading to some firsts for ‘The Last Jedi’ and Thursday’s St. Louis premiere. And as for that quirky cast of characters in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, and the fans who like to come dressed as them?

“You’re welcome to bring props that are appropriate,” says Brian Shander, St. Louis Area District Director Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres. “So don’t bring toy guns or anything that could scare anybody else. No masks or face paint, that kind of stuff. But if you want to wear your Jedi cloak, please do. Have fun with the film; that’s part of the excitement.”

The St. Charles, Ronnie’s, and O’Fallon, Illinois Marcus Wehrenberg will be showing the new ‘Star Wars’ film around the clock.

“We’re going to run it around the clock,” says Shander. “If you want to see it at 4 a.m. you can see it at 4 a.m. The other locations, we’re showing this up until 2 a.m.”