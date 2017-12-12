× Meeting to discuss the future of the Hidden Valley Ski Resort

ST. LOUIS, MO — The future of the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood is up for discussion again today. Owners of the resort say restrictions on a proposed zip line will make it impossible for the business to survive after this season.

The Wildwood city council sent the issue to the city’s planning and parks committee which is set to meet Tuesday.

Any decision would face a final vote by the Wildwood city council in January.