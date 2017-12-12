× Police search for Bellefontaine Neighbors Family Dollar robber

ST. LOUIS, MO — Bellefontaine Neighbors Police are searching for whoever robbed a store there Tuesday at gunpoint.

It happened about 8am at a Family Dollar on Bellefontaine Road.

Police tell us one male suspect came into the store, showed a handgun and made off with cash. Investigators say the suspect had a grey hoodie covering has face.

Fortunately, no shots were fired and nobody was hurt. The store was open at the time and police are reviewing surveillance video for possible clues.

Authorities are investigating to see if the same suspect might be connected with other robberies including one earlier in the morning at a Northwoods business.