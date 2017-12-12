Record enrollment rated driving availability of low-cost health plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The record rate of enrollment is being driven by the higher availability of low-cost plans. About 4.5 million uninsured people have access to $0 health plans, which is far more people than ever before.

One in four customers have enrolled in a plan that costs $10 or less. But there have been cuts to outreach by the government to promote consumer awareness. That`s why non-profits like "Get America Covered" are getting involved.

Co-Founder of Get America Covered, Lori Lodes can clear up any confusion you may have.