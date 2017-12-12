× Thieves stealing unlocked cars in Ladue

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police in Ladue are warning you to keep an eye on your vehicles. They’re seeing a jump in auto thefts.

Investigators say that in the last five weeks five cars have been stolen in Ladue. The vehicles were taken overnight from driveways. In each case the doors were left unlocked.

The vehicle owners also left their key fobs inside the cars. All of the stolen vehicles were recovered. Three were found in East St. Louis, one in north St. Louis, and one in north county.

Police are still searching for the thieves.