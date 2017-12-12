Three men accused of placing skimmers at south St. Louis ATMs

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are looking for three men accused of putting skimming devices on two ATMs in south St. Louis.

The devices were placed at the St. Louis Community Credit Union on Chippewa and at the First Community Credit Union on Watson.

The suspects later retrieved the skimmers. It’s not known how long the devices were there.

Police posted this warning to Facebook:

“Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the persons of interested in the attached surveillance photos. The surveillance photos are that of the three suspects who placed and retrieved an illegal skimming device onto ATM’s at the St. Louis Community Credit Union, located at 4435 Chippewa, and the First Community Credit Union, located at 4249 Watson.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.”