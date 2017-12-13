Cahokia woman says fiancé gunned down while they were on the phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. – CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest in the murder of Akeem Haynes.

Haynes, 33, was shot and killed in his driveway on West Adams in Cahokia on November 25. Haynes’ fiancée, Trikinya Rogers, said the day started out great. She said they went shopping at all the outlet malls they could find and loaded up on Christmas presents.

Rogers said Haynes wanted to go to one more mall to look at hats, but she was tired so he took her home first. At around 8:30 p.m., Haynes called Rogers while he was on his way back home from the mall.

She said they talked during his whole drive home and when Haynes got there, he asked Rogers to open the front door for him.

Rogers said she was standing at the screen door, still on the phone, watching Haynes unload his shopping bags. Then she stepped away from the door and as she was hanging up the phone, she heard gun shots.

Rogers said she ran outside to see a man dressed in all black running away and Haynes laying on the ground covered in blood.

Haynes’ sister, Valora, said the two grew up in Cahokia around the corner from where he was shot. She can’t believe that someone would do this to her brother, who left behind three biological kids and two stepchildren.

The family is begging for answers to their loved one’s death.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward that leads to an arrest. All tips are completely anonymous. They do not have a caller ID or a way to track an IP address. The number to call in a tip is 1-866-371-TIPS.