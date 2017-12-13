× Cardinals Add Ozuna in Trade with Marlins at the Winter Meetings

Unfazed over being rejected by Giancarlo Stanton, the Cardinals turned to Stanton’s former teammate to get the big bat for their 2018 lineup. Marcell Ozuna is coming to the Cardinals! The deal isn’t official just yet. Ozuna must pass a physical for the Cardinals to approve the deal. The Cardinals get Ozuna, a .312 hitter last season with the Marlins. He also smacked 37 home runs and drove in 124 runs while hitting clean up for Miami last season.

In return the Cardinals will send promising prospects pitcher Sandy Alcantara and outfielder Magneuris Sierra as well as two pitching prospects, Zac Gallen and Daniel Castano. The Cardinals are also looking to add another bat and a closer for their bullpen. Baseball’s Winter Meetings end on Thursday, December 14th in Orlando, Florida.