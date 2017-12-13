× Cardinals to acquire Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins, pending physical

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Cardinals turned to an apparent offseason plan B in an attempt to add power to the middle of the lineup. Multiple reports say Marcell Ozuna has been acquired from the Marlins, pending a physical.

The move comes after the teams could not complete a trade for fellow Miami outfielder Giancarlo Stanton. After weeks of speculation, an agreed upon framework of a deal and a meeting with Stanton’s representatives, the Cardinals announced December 8 that Stanton would not approve a trade to St. Louis.

Ozuna, 27, hit .312 with 37 HR and 124 RBI in 2017, following a .296/23/76 campaign in 2016. Ozuna is currently arbitration eligible and will be after each of the next two seasons. One analysis says Ozuna could earn more than $10 million this offseason. The Marlins are under new ownership and are trying to trim payroll.

To obtain Ozuna, the Cardinals traded from the organization’s depth of high value pitching and outfield prospects at the AA, AAA and major league levels.

The Cardinals have reportedly acquired OF Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins, pending a physical. via @JesseSanchezMLB pic.twitter.com/WXbhQEz6n3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 13, 2017