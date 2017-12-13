× Circus Flora getting new permanent location

ST. LOUIS, MO — Circus Flora is getting a new permanent location. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the circus will have a permanent home in midtown at 3401 Washington boulevard. That’s not far from where it used to set up its temporary, red and white colored tent behind Powell Symphony hall.

Circus Flora will also move its shows from June to earlier in the spring so heat and humidity won’t be too much of an issue. Starting next year it will run from April 19th through May 13th.

Circus Flora hopes to keep the tent up nine months out of the year for events and concerts