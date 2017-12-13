Dave Murray’s weather disco…THURSDAY…December 14, 2017

The cold front on Wednesday bringing back the chill…breezy and cold today…mid to upper 30’s for the afternoon…cold tonight and Friday…then we swing up again on Saturday…about 55 for the high…and finally some rain kicking in here on Sunday…much needed rain…all about a pattern flip on the way…zonal then southwest…taking place over the weekend…that means warmer temps and more moisture…the next step is to see if we can get the southern stream(moisture) and the northern stream(cold) to phase or merge…thats our shot at snow…but we need that combo…stay tune