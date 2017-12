× Four coyotes spotted in south St. Louis park; Police issue warning

ST. LOUIS, MO — A wildlife warning from St. Louis City Police.

Four coyotes were spotted in Willmore park Tuesday night. That is on the south side of town, next to the River Des Peres.

Police say the coyotes don’t normally pose a threat to humans but they are capable of attacking small pets.

They warn that you should not to approach wild animals or feed them.