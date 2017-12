× FOX 2 reporter honored by high school

ST. LOUIS, MO — A special honor for a member of the FOX 2 family. Reporter Derrion Henderson received a distinguished alumnus award from the Special School District board.

Henderson is a 2010 graduate of North Tech High School and has been spending time giving back to the school by helping law enforcement students with their Missouri’s Constitution Project.

Henderson joined FOX 2 this past June.