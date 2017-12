× Illini Powers Past Longwood 92-45

The Illini got in a little workout on Wednesday night in Champaign. They barely broke a sweat in beating Longwood 92-45 as Assembly Hall.

Aaron Jordan led Illinois with 22 points. Freshman Trent Frazier poured in a career high 20, while Michael Finke scored 19 to lead the Illini attack.

The win improves the Illinois season record to 8-4.