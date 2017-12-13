Illinois State Police ask public for help in solving dozens of murder cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois State Police have dozens of unsolved murders and they need help in resolving those cases.

Investigators reissued information on the cases at a news conference Wednesday in East St. Louis in an effort to bring closure to the victims’ families.

Authorities said the purpose was to encourage the public to come forward with any new information, tips, or leads regarding the unsolved homicides. More than a dozen investigators from various agencies, along family members of some of the victims, gathered to discuss some of the cases and the numbers.

Authorities said from 2010 to 2017, Illinois State Police assisted various communities in the metro east with 206 homicides. Only 58 of those cases were solved. And in one of those cases, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to assist in the investigation.

Authorities have asked anyone with information regarding unsolved cases to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.