Kevin’s Reel World – The Shape of Water

Posted 12:24 pm, December 13, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO —  Part monster movie, part fairy tale, part love story... this is my favorite movie of year.   I recently got the chance to talk to the genius behind it, Guillermo del Toro, about his movie and brilliant leading lady, Sally Hawkins.