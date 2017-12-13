× Missouri named 10th least healthy state in new study

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new report lists the healthiest and least healthy states in the nation. So how did the St. Louis area do? Not too bad for Illinois. But, it’s a different story for Missouri.

The report by the United Health Foundation bases its rankings on rates of infectious diseases, obesity, physical inactivity, smoking and infant mortality. It was also based on air pollution levels and the availability of health care providers.

Illinois was ranked 27th but Missouri ranked 40th in the nation. That makes the “Show Me State” the 10th least healthy state.

The healthiest folks could be found in Massachusetts and the least healthy in West Virginia.