Police investigating fatal Cahokia fire as homicide

ST. LOUIS, MO — World War II veteran Howard Sutton, 89, was found dead inside his Cahokia home last October. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Clair county coroner’s office said he died from blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities are now investigating the case as a homicide.

The fire broke out on October 18, 2017 at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Saint Marcella.

Firefighters had a hard time fighting the flames because of ammunition inside the home. The ammo in the home caused some explosions inside. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control and no fire fighters were injured.

Sutton, was found inside a bedroom. Family members said the father of three was a machinist and an outdoorsman who was active with the Boy Scouts. He had lived in the home for more than 50 years.

The World War II Navy veteran also served in the Philippines.