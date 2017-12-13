Police searching for Arnold road rage suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Arnold police were still searching Wednesday for the suspect wanted in a road rage incident that led to the assault of a woman in a store parking lot. Scott Heatherly, 50, is charged in Jefferson County with one count of assault and two counts of property damage. Bond has been set at $50,000.

Police said Heatherly was quickly identified after the police department released surveillance video showing a violent attack in the parking lot of an Arnold Walgreens. The incident occurred Friday, Dec. 8.

According to police, Heatherly followed a vehicle after he claimed the driver threw something out her window that hit his truck.

The surveillance footage shows a man identified as Heatherly kicking the victim's vehicle. When she gets out of her vehicle and tries to take a photo of his license plate, the suspect tackles her to the ground and throws her cell phone. The suspect then nearly strikes the woman as he drives his pick-up truck away from the scene.

Online records indicate Heatherly has a violent past and has previously been charged with assault, property damage and harrassment. He has also been served multiple protective orders.

Heatherly lives on Petrified Forest Drive just outside Arnold. Police said it is possible he may be in Illinois.

Anyone who sees Heatherly or knows where he may be is asked to call the local police.