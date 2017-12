Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — We're seeing new ideas of giving old things a new life. Re-Loved Leather has been creating beautiful things for about 6-years now. You've seen some of these designs on celebrities, red carpets and music videos.

Designer and founder of Re-Loved Kenneathia Williams talks about what made her start this business.

More information: www.Relovedleather.com

Instagram @relovedleather

Phone: 618.659.0149