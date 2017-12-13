Scott Air Force Base commander relieved for sexual misconduct allegation

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – The man in charge of Scott Air Force Base was sacked earlier this week amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

On Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, commander of the 18th Air Force, relieved Col. John Howard of his command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is handling the matter, a spokesperson for SAFB said.

Meanwhile, Col. W. Chris Buschur has been named the new 375th AMW commander. He previously served as vice commander for the unit.