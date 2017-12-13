St. Louis Community College to announce layoffs starting Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Cuts are coming to St. Louis Community College. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that layoff notices will go out Wednesday.

College administrators were given the green light to lay off as many as 70 faculty members and 25-staff members during a November 30th board meeting.

In a campus-wide email officials said the layoff notifications would be made Wednesday through Friday. Voluntary buyouts are still in the works.

The cuts are aimed at addressing the school's ongoing budget issues.