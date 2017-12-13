St. Louis police chief candidates begin testing, interview process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The eight semi-finalists in the running to become the next St. Louis police chief underwent testing Wednesday evening at Webster University's downtown campus.

The group took a management simulation test. The city said the exam tests for leadership abilities, ability to prioritize, work with HR, budget, and other issues.

The city said it's the same test that was used during the search for a new fire chief and assistant police chief. It will account for 35 percent of the candidate's score.

On Thursday, the candidates will begin in-person interviews. They will be asked questions by two panels: The International Association of Police Chiefs and The Citizens Advisory Group, which was put together by the mayor's office. The in-person interviews will account for 65 percent of each candidate's score.

The city said the final six candidate's names will not be released until around 4 p.m. on Thursday. The public can ask those final six candidates questions at a town hall meeting Thursday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the St. Louis University School of Law. The questions can be submitted​ online using this link. Only 200 people will be allowed in the town hall meeting room.