ST. LOUIS, MO — According to the surgeon general blood clots lead to the death of thousands of Americans each year. Recent studies indicate the people most vulnerable to blood clots tend to be taller, overweight, pregnant, smokers, women who take birth control or people who sit for long periods of time. They are also more common with a family or personal history of blood clots.

But, what are the blood clot warning signs? Dr. Matt Bruckel from Total Access Urgent Care has more information.