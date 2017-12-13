× University of Missouri endowment tops $1B for the first time

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The endowment of the University of Missouri’s flagship campus in Columbia has topped $1 billion for the first time even as the campus struggles to recover from race-related protests and enrollment drops.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in a news release Wednesday touting the achievement that “overwhelming support from donors attracts quality students and faculty.” The university is eager to grow its enrollment. Since the protests in 2015, enrollment has dropped by almost 13 percent.

The endowment shrank during the recession but has increased by more than $400 million since the campus launched its latest fundraising campaign six years ago. Donations along with stock market growth fueled the growth.

The release says the university is the 37th of the nation’s 1,644 public higher education institutions to reach the billion-dollar mark.