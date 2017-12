Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There is a "A Christmas Story" display at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville. It's the FOX 2 entry into the Shrine's annual Christmas tree decoration contest.

All of which nothing to do with the true meaning of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ. You'll find that outside in Shrine's Way of Lights display which includes live animals.