ST. LOUIS, MO — Craving girl scout cookies? You don't have to wait too long to get your fix. Yoplait yogurt is rolling out Girl Scout cookies in yogurt form.

You can get thin mints, peanut butter chocolate, and caramel coconut. They are all inspired by your favorite girl scout cookies.

They'll be available at stores nationwide later this December. The new flavors will be available all year round.