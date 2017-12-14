A-B orders electric trucks from Tesla for its beer delivery fleet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch prides itself as a pioneer in new ideas and practices. Now the brewery is partnering with Tesla as they look into the future.

The company just ordered 40 Tesla semi-trucks to better their business and the environment.

“With a fleet of 750 tractors, these 40 trucks will help us achieve our objectives of reducing carbon emissions and improving road safety, and also focusing on operational efficiencies,” said James Sembrot, senior director of logistics strategy for Anheuser-Busch.

A-B is bringing the cutting-edge technologies to its drivers with state-of-the-art electric semis. They’ll reduce carbon emissions 30 percent; that’s the equivalent of taking 500,000 cars off the road each year.

“We move fast and big, so we can prioritize our place in line,” Sembrot said. “We know Tesla will be making these over the next few years and we expect to get our first order in 2019.”

Drivers will operate these trucks while sitting in the middle of the front seat. More windows and technology will provide the safest environment yet.

“We pioneer a lot of new technologies to ensure we're getting our beers delivered to market in the safest, most efficient manner possible,” Sembrot said.

Tesla is making two variations of trucks for A-B: one will be able to drive 500 miles on a single charge; the other one can go about 300 miles. A-B said it recognizes the travel industry is evolving fast and they’re staying out in front.

“It’s a significant investment in money and terms of environment sustainability, as well as safety and improving our operational efficiencies,” Sembrot said.

Last year, Anheuser-Busch pioneered the first ever commercial truckload autonomous shipment of 51,000 beers. The load traveled from Fort Collins, Colorado to Colorado Springs.