AC units stolen from Festus business

FESTUS, Mo. - Police are searching for a set of thieves who stole air conditioning units from a business in Festus.

The owner of Perfect Air Heating and Cooling said about eight or nine used central air conditioning units were stolen from his parking lot around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. His surveillance cameras caught the thieves in action. He posted a picture on the JeffCo 411 Facebook page.

The owner said the theft won’t make or break him, but it’s upsetting to have someone steal from you around Christmastime.

The units carried a total worth of $1,800 to $2,500.