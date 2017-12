Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ An elderly woman sent scammers more than $25,000. The 77-year-old believed she was paying processing fees for her supposed $8.5 million grand prize. It wasn`t until the scammers failed to show up for a check passing ceremony that the woman realized she had been duped.

Chris Thetford from Better Business Bureau joined us at FOX 2 to give us more insight on this issue.