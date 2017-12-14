× Bodies of man, woman found in RV after Springfield standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have been found dead after a lengthy standoff in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police were called Wednesday afternoon to a recreational vehicle that was behind a house. Police say they tried to negotiate but never made contact with anyone in the RV and eventually had to force entry. The bodies of a man and a woman with possible gunshot wounds were found inside.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

