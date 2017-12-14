× Columbia police say man’s death likely drug-related

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Columbia police say the death of a 28-year-old man was likely a drug-related home invasion and homicide.

The victim, Augustus Roberts, was found dead Monday at a Columbia home. A woman in the home suffered minor injuries during the home invasion.

Police officer Latisha Stroer said on Wednesday that investigators believe the suspects forced their way into the home and assaulted Roberts and the woman. Police have not said how Roberts died.

Investigators also believe the attack was not random and the victims were targeted.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Roberts was a native of a small town in Clark County. His father, Rick Roberts, is a 1st Circuit Court judge for the county.

