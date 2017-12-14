Dave Murray’s weather disco…FRIDAY…December 15, 2017

Still on the cold side for Friday…a mix of clouds and sun…highs in the low 40’s…about where we should be this time of year…the southerly flow returns getting into the weekend…as a split flow develops in the jet from coast to coast…look for a fast warm up on Saturday with partly sunny skies…well into the 50’s…then the southern jet will pump clouds and some rain our way for Sunday…mainly light rain…not a soaker…but we will take every drop in this dry pattern. Next week dealing with the pattern flip…with an active northern and southern stream……the next step is to see if we can get the southern stream(moisture) and the northern stream(cold) to phase or merge…we need that combo…stay tune