× Email scam fakes complaints from Illinois Attorney General’s office

ST. LOUIS, MO — A number of e-mail scams are spreading throughout the region. They have law enforcement and government officials issuing warnings.

One of the new scams claims to be from the Illinois Attorney General’s office. The fake email wants business owners to believe they’re in trouble because of complaints.

The email then directs them to click on a link for more information about those complaints. That link could contain malware or a virus.